Kate Middleton shares personal message on her birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge is grateful for all of the birthday wishes she received. Kate thanked well-wishers in a rare, personal message shared on Sunday. “Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits,” the message, signed with a “C” for Catherine, reads.

The personal message accompanied a new close-up portrait of the Duchess. “Stunning and Flawless ❤️,” one social media user commented on the post. Another wrote, “Absolutely radiant! A very happy 40th birthday, Catherine ❤️.”

Kate celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday, Jan. 9. To mark her milestone birthday, Kensington Palace released three photographic portraits of the Duchess.

The gorgeous photos were taken by photographer Paolo Roversi at Kew Gardens in November 2021. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother stunned ﻿wearing three gorgeous gowns by Alexander McQueen for the portraits.

Paolo said that taking the royal’s portrait was a “moment of pure joy.” “I was moved by her warmth and friendly welcome and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart,” the photographer said (via HELLO!). “It was a profound and rich experience for me, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, a person who, with her positive energy, can bring hope to the whole world.”