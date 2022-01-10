Prince William and kids picked one of Kate’s birthday pictures—find out which one!

One the portraits released to mark the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday was picked by her children and husband Prince William. Paolo Roversi, the photographer behind the gorgeous photos, opened up to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera about the images and photographing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mom﻿.

©Paolo Roversi



The Duchess of Cambridge’s husband and kids picked this close-up portrait

According to the newspaper, the Duke of Cambridge and his kids picked the sepia-toned close-up shot that shows the Duchess smiling brightly at the camera, while wearing a one-shoulder dress by Alexander McQueen. The picture is described as “where a carefree girl returns.” The image was the final portrait shared by the Cambridges social media accounts, accompanied by a personal message from Kate.

The Duchess’ portraits were taken back in November at Kew Gardens. Paolo captured the royal mom of three using “only natural light.” He said, “Her with little make-up, no hairstyle, simple pearl earrings, a ring… The focal point of Kate’s face is her gaze and smile. I didn’t want her too lady duchess, too establishment, but purer and more contemporary as possible, even more timeless.”

©Paolo Roversi



Kate celebrated her 40th birthday on Jan. 9

“Out of 250 shots,” three were released to celebrate Kate’s milestone birthday. During the interview, Paolo revealed that there is a secret snapshot of the future Queen consort dancing.

The photographer said, “For the official portrait she wore the organza one, almost like a classical ballerina. In the end I wanted to take pictures in motion, so with that wonderful wide skirt I made her dance in front of my camera, a kind of accelerated waltz mixed with a pinch of rock‘n’roll. And it’s a secret image for now.”

The three images released by Kensington Palace will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which the Duchess is patron. Ahead of the gallery’s re-opening in 2023, the pictures will be part of the Coming Home project, a nationwide initiative that sees portraits of well-known individuals sent to locations that they are closely associated with. Over the course of 2022, the photos of Kate will be displayed in three places that have a special meaning to her: Berkshire, St Andrews and Anglesey.