Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber spend the holidays in their bikinis

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber went to Mexico for the holidays. The two were photographed this past Tuesday as they lounged in the sun in their bikinis.

©GrosbyGroup



The two looked relaxed and at ease with each other, talking and sunbathing.

Cindy and Kaia were spotted talking as they lay in the sun, with Kaia wearing a black bikini and Cindy wearing a striped shirt to protect herself from the sun.

Kaia was also photographed reading, and checking her phone. She then spent some time with friends, with whom she had lunch.

©GrosbyGroup



Kaia took some time to relax and catch up on her reading.

Cindy Crawford is one of the world’s most iconic fashion models, with her daughter following in her footsteps. She has two kids with her husband Rande Gerber, with both of them, Kaia and Presley, being models.

Kaia has had a great year, posing on the covers of the industry’s leading fashion magazines while also working on her acting career, something that her mother admires. “I‘m proud of her because I guess in that way she is more confident than I was at that age,” she said in the podcast“Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo.“ “There were certainly things like even in high school I sort of wanted to go out for, [like] the school play. None of my friends were and I didn’t know if I‘d be good at it, so I didn’t do it,” Cindy said. She then shared that Kaia had made appearances in school plays and never shied away from her interests. She decided to give professional acting a shot following the pandemic. “She wasn‘t traveling and wasn’t modeling because there were no shoots anywhere. She started auditioning and taking online acting classes,“ said Cindy.

Kaia is now dating Austin Butler. Before that, she dated Jacob Elordi, with their relationship starting earlier this year.