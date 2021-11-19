Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have called it quits [Report]

One of the most popular young celebrity couples in Hollywood, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have called it quits, a source tells PEOPLE.

Recently, ﻿ Gerber was seen stealing the show together with her mom Cindy Crawford at the InStyle Awards.

E! News also confirms the news, “They split and it is amicable.”

The pair started dating in September 2020. They recently made their red carpet couple debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures‘ opening gala in Los Angeles. Rumor has it that Gerber took down pictures of the Euphoria star from her social media, yet they still follow each other.

Even though the model kept their relationship low profile, she opened up about her romance with Elordi in her cover story with Vogue. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don‘t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.”

This story is in progress...