Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa channeled this unforgettable ‘90s moment during the GRAMMYs

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion have gotten super close since collaborating on their new song, “Sweetest Pie.” So, why not reference another iconic music duo while presenting an award at the GRAMMYs?
At the ceremony on Sunday, April 3, the duo--who are both previous winners of the GRAMMY for Best New Artist--presented Olivia Rodrigo wiith the honor for 2022. As they announced the nominees for the evening, the musicians threw it back to 1998 to reference an iconic moment between Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.
Megan and Dua were wearing matching Versace ensembles, which led to the “WAP” rapper saying, “Not you stealing my look.”
“I was told I had the exclusive,” Lipa replied. “I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella.”
That’s when the famous Italian fashion designer emerged from the crowd to work her magic on the dresses.
“You know what? Let’s do this,” she told the artists, transforming the ensembles and leaving Dua with a mini skirt and Megan in a thigh-high midi slit, saving them from a fashion faux pas.
The bit was a call-back to a moment from the 1998 Grammy Awards, where Mariah and Whitney presented together in matching Vera Wang wrap dresses. For years prior, the pop stars had been pitted against each other, but they made a point of proving there was no malice between them when they shrugged off their matching looks.
“Nice dress,” Carey said when she saw Houston.
“That’s a one-of-a-kind, yeah?” Whitney responded. “Looks pretty familiar.”
Luckily, there have never been any rumors of beef between Dua and Megan, and this ceremony served as another example of their budding friendship.
Both ladies posted about the bit on Instagram, talking about how fun it was to pull this off together.
“An honour to present the best new artist award at @recordingacademy with @theestallion with a special appearance from my fashion fairy godmother @donatella_versace !!,” Lipa wrote in her caption. “Congratulations sweeeet girl @oliviarodrigo so deserved.”
Meg focused on her acting skills in her caption, writing, “Versace hotties, omg I can never keep a serious face for long.”
It’s safe to say this won’t be the last we see of this lovely duo.