Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco named their daughter after Jessica Alba's 2003 movie

Brody Jenner, the 40-year-old son of songwriter Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, has experienced many highs and lows in the public eye. Known for his appearances on "The Hills" and its reboot, Jenner's tumultuous marriage to Kaitlynn Carter was well-documented. However, Jenner, Kendall and Kylie Jenner's brother, has found true happiness with professional surfer Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, 27, and reflects on how fortunate he feels in matters of the heart.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jenner shared his appreciation for Blanco, describing her as his savior and an incredible partner and mother. "I got really lucky in that regard," Jenner admits. "Tia has just been my savior. She's just such an incredible mom and partner, so I got really lucky with her for sure. I'm glad that I held out and waited and was able to find the right person to start a family with."

© @BrodyJenner Brody Jenner posted the most adorable family photo of him and Tia Blanco with his baby. His post was captioned "Grateful hearts and full plates! Wishing you all a Thanksgiving surrounded by love, laughter, and all the delicious moments that make this day special. So much to be thankful for this year. "

Jenner and Blanco, who went public with their relationship in May 2022, welcomed their daughter Honey in July 2023. Embracing fatherhood, Jenner is deeply in love with their 1-year-old daughter. Yet, he confesses that he was uncertain about becoming a dad for a long time.

"I think that I had a lot of friends that sort of influenced me to think that it was a lot harder than it is," Jenner says, explaining his initial hesitancy. He observed many friends struggling with their relationships and found little encouragement about parenthood. "I didn't have that many people just saying, 'Parenthood is the best thing ever.' But it is the best thing ever."

Honey, named after Jessica Alba's character in the 2003 film "Honey," has brought immense joy to Jenner and Blanco's lives. Despite some initial sleep challenges, Jenner reports that their daughter is now sleeping through the night, making fatherhood even more enjoyable. "She was having trouble for quite some time, but now she's sleeping through the night and it's been going great," he shares. "I'm really enjoying fatherhood. I feel like it's just a new chapter, and Tia is amazing. She's just been an incredible mother. I know how lucky I am," Jenner emphasizes. "Becoming a parent is one of the most rewarding things I've ever done in my life."

With parenthood proving a fulfilling journey, Jenner and Blanco are already considering expanding their family. Jenner desires another girl, though Blanco hopes for a boy. "I had no idea how much I would enjoy it," Jenner says about raising a daughter. "At first I thought maybe I want a boy to carry the name, all that stuff, and then when it was a girl, I don't know what it is, but I could have 10 more girls. I know Tia wants a boy next. I love being a girl dad. That relationship between the father and the daughter ... it's just incredible."​​​​