Sheynnis Palacios shows off her style in Monaco with Latin American designs

Monaco was recently the scene of one of the most important events on the Formula One motor racing calendar. The Monaco Grand Prix is held annually on the Circuit de Monaco, bringing together thousands of motorsport fans and celebrities for a few days of fun, watching the fastest cars and the most experienced drivers in the world.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, and more celebrities were there for the race. Italian rapper Fedez was also in attendance with a Parisian model 14 years younger than him who may be his new partner.





©missuniverse



Sheynnis Palacios looked fashionable for the racing event

Winning the race was Charles Leclerc. The 26‑year‑old became the first Monegasque to win in Monaco since the Formula One world championship began in 1950.

But he wasn’t the only winner in Monaco. Sheynnis Palacios, the first Nicaraguan Miss Universe, often considered the most beautiful woman in the world, was there enjoying the weekend as part of her European tour.

It’s been a busy time for the young model, who is about to celebrate her 24th birthday. She was one of many stars who attended the Cannes Film Festival.

She later enjoyed the weather, beaches, views, and people of Greece before arriving in Monaco. Along the way, she has showcased her unique outfits with Latin flair.



Sheynnis Palacios ' fashionable look at the Monaco Grand Prix



©missuniverse



Like many celebs, she enjoyed her time aboard a yacht



As always, the beautiful model amazed everyone with her styling, this time wearing an outfit from a Costa Rican brand. Through Instagram, Sheynnis shared images of herself enjoying sunny Monaco aboard a yacht, dressed in an autumn-toned ensemble perfect for the season.

She wore a two-piece honey brown leather outfit, with a skirt and an oversized cropped biker jacket. Under the trendy jacket, she had a white tunic-length shirt, buttoned only at the top, adding movement to the original look created by Latino designers.



The outfit was designed by Óscar Toribio and Donato Sánchez, founders of TORIBIO & DONATO, a brand from Costa Rica known for avant-garde silhouettes and rich textures. These Latin American designers have dressed Miss Universe on other occasions, and are a great representation of the talent that exists in Costa Rica.



