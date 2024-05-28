The glamour and excitement of the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco 2024 drew a star-studded crowd on Sunday, May 26, in Monte-Carlo. This prestigious event, known for its luxurious atmosphere and rich history, saw an impressive turnout of celebrities mingling in the paddocks and cheering on their favorite drivers.

Among the notable attendees were Anya Taylor-Joy, Jared Leto, Michael Douglas, and Joe Jonas. Fashion icons like Heidi Klum, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee, were also present. Even royals like Princess Charlene and Charlotte Casiraghi were spotted enjoying the race.

Scroll below to see all the photos of celebs that gathered to witness the iconic racing event.