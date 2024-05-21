Sheyniss Palacios makes her Cannes debut with a ‘brilliant’ look

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios has spent most of the past year on trips across all over the world. Weeks ago, the Nicaraguan was present in various Asian countries and is now in Europe, where she’ll stop by various cities.

Her first stop was in the French Riviera, where she attended the Cannes Film Festival. Aside from wowing in the red carpet, Palacios, 24 years old, got one step closer to a dream she’s discussed in previous occasions. The model and beauty queen has shared that one of her goals after she completes her reign as Miss Universe is to pursue a career in the audiovisual medium; Cannes is one of the biggest hubs for film, and a location where Palacios likely met all manner of inspirational people for her.

The dress Sheynnis Palacios wore at Cannes Film Festival

Palacios, who’s known for her love of glittery items, wore an elegant dress covered in crystals and sequins, making her a standout in the crowd of elegant guests.

She wore a design by the brand Tykorchélli, based in Atlanta, Georgia, and known for its custom made items. The dress is a part of the Diamond Collection, and is known for its long sleeves, which provided Palacios with a lot of movement. She opted to keep her jewelry to a minimum, accesorizing the look with some diamond earrings.

To help the dress stand out more, Palacios wore her hair in a stylish bun and wore simple yet elegant make up, allowing her eyes to stand out.