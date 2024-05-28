Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae have a great time at the Monaco Grand Prix

Anya Taylor-Joy and her husband Malcolm McRae had the best time at the Monaco Grand Prix. The couple was photgraphed in the stands, having a look at the races as they talked and laughed together. Their trip together comes after Taylor-Joy has been traveling the world following the premiere of her awaited new film, “Furiosa.”

The two were photographed in the stands, wearing some Mercedes-Benz headphones to shield their ears from the sound of the racing cars. McRae wore a navy blue button up and appeared to be drinking a coffee, while Taylor-Joy wore her blonde hair in a bun. She wore a leather jacket with red patches and details on the elbow and the neck, and a black shirt underneath. She accesorized the look with some jewelry and rings, including a golden necklace and various rings on her fingers.

The Monaco Grand Prix was hosted in Monte Carlo this past Sunday. The two appeared to have been watching the race won by Charles Leclerc, a driver for Ferrari.

Taylor-Joy’s relationship with McRae

Taylor-Joy and McRae married in 2022, in a secret ceremony hosted in New Orleans. While the two prefer to keep their relationship private, Taylor-Joy has discussed their dynamic and how the two make it work despite living in separate locations for large percentage of their time. While Taylor-Joy is often traveling due to her work, McRae is a musician, and is based in the US.

“Yes, it is [hard],” she said of the distance to British Vogue. “But it’s also kind of great because when you’re together you’re really valuing the time that you have.”

“I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”