Anya Taylor-Joy parties with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell, Elsa Pataky, and more in Cannes

Celebrities have made their way to Cannes to celebrate one of the most highly anticipated Film Festivals of 2024. Among the many events taking place during the festival, Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth have been celebrating the premiere of their new movie ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.’

Following the premiere and the standing ovation from the audience, the two stars were spotted partying with some of their celebrity friends at the premiere after-party. With many A-List stars in attendance, Anya was seen wearing a black minidress paired with black strappy heels, jaw-dropping diamond jewelry, and a bold red lip.

Anya was spotted dancing the night away with none other than ‘Moulin Rouge’ director Baz Luhrmann. Supermodel Naomi Campbell was also in attendance, as well as Hemsworth with his wife Elsa Pataky, who became fast friends with Anya during the filming of the movie in Australia.

Joined by Naomi, celebrity stylist Law Roach attended the exclusive event. ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig was spotted having a conversation with ‘Furiosa’ director George Miller. The premiere has been one of the most awaited screenings at the Film Festival, with Anya recently revealing her experience on set.

“I think we’re so lucky that our relationship is nothing like the characters in this film because making this film wanting to kill your co-star would be really difficult,” she said to Access Hollywood about her co-star. “He’s just the most wonderful, kind-hearted, big-hearted individual. We have a lot of fun. [I’m] very lucky,” Anya said.

Other highly anticipated premiere includes Selena Gomez’s latest role in ‘Emilia Pérez.’ The actress arrived at Cannes making a grand entrance, greeting her fans and wearing a stunning all-white look, sharing her excitement about the premiere.