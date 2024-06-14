Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker merge households after living apart

Kourtney Kardashian is embarking on a new chapter with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, as they finally merge their households. During the June 13 episode of “The Kardashians,” the reality star shared an exciting update about their living situation, revealing that they have decided to move in together.

Kardashian, 45, explained that they had taken their time to figure out the best living arrangement for their blended family, prioritizing the comfort of their children. “Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces,” she said.

This significant step comes after the couple welcomed their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023. Kardashian also has three older children with her ex, Scott Disick: sons Reign, 9, and Mason, 14, and daughter Penelope, 11. On the other hand, Barker brings his children into the mix: son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian and Barker have devised a thoughtful plan to accommodate their expanding family. “It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now,” Kardashian shared. “We’re going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby.”

The decision marks a milestone in Kardashian and Barker’s relationship, reflecting their commitment to blending their families seamlessly. By living in Barker’s house, conveniently located just a block away from Kardashian’s current residence, they ensure their children can transition smoothly without disrupting their routines and comfort zones.