Ivanka and Tiffany Trump’s differences growing up: ‘She always handled herself with class’

Donald Trump’s daughters have been in the public eye from a very young age, even before the former president stepped on The White House. Tiffany Trump was raised in California by her mother, Marla Maples, and Ivanka Trump was raised in New York City, with her brothers, Eric and Don Jr.

Ivanka was also known to be a socialite and was a famous face in the NYC scene, as she was also friends with Paris Hilton and attended multiple exclusive events. The two sisters had different experiences growing up, including in college.

The pair attended the University of Pennsylvania, with Ivanka studying the same business program as her dad at the Wharton School of Business, while Tiffany decided to start a career in the School of Arts and Sciences.

Ivanka was seemingly laser-focused on her education, leaving off-campus. One of her former classmates, Jared Work, revealed to The Daily Pennsylvanian that she was always ready for her classes. “My sense was that she was a little removed from the typical bar scene in college, but I feel like she always handled herself with a lot of class and dignity,” he said to the publication in 2017.

Meanwhile, Tiffany became a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and was interested in her social life as well as her education. “Tiff was really, really sweet. You never would’ve guessed from where she came,” a source said to Philly Magazine in 2019.

Tiffany went on to major in sociology with a concentration in law and graduated in 2016. And while the pair seemed to have different experiences, they would later work together on the family business.