Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Karol G, David Beckham, Kylie Jenner, and more

Happy Friday! It's officially summer and the weekend is here, which means it is the perfect time to unwind and have fun. TikTok is still available in the United States (for now), and your favorite stars have been sharing content on the app all week. From David Beckham's gardening to Kim Kardashian and North West's nighttime routine, check out the 10 best celebrity tiktoks of the week.

1. Karol G

Karol G celebrates the release of her new song “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” with a hilarious promotional video that left her soaking wet.

@karolg Mi ojo 😂😂😂 SI ANTES TE HUBIERA CONOCIDO Ya SalióoooOOOOO !!! 🥥☀️🌴🌊🌺🐠🦋 Ya la escuchaste ???? ♬ sonido original - Karol G

2. David Beckham

David Beckham shows off his farming skills by harvesting onions in their backyard with the help of his pet chickens. The retired soccer player looked proud and happy with his harvest, flashing a smile at the camera. The clip gained over 18 million views.

@davidbeckham Hay fever kicking in a little tickle in the throat but a little 🍯 will solve that... Looks like @Victoria Beckham has a few spring onions for lunch and dinner for the next few weeks 😂 ♬ original sound - David Beckham

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner adorably sings the ABCs with her son Aire, who she shares with Travis Scott. The beauty mogul referenced her hilarious viral moment in 2019 when she sang "Rise and Shine" to wake up her daughter, Stormi Webster, in the caption, writing, "from the creators of rise and shine." The toddler was impressed with her vocals, asking for an encore.

4. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway shares a lip hack to wake up your lips using a hairpin, warning if you draw blood you've gone too far.

5. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and North West get ready for bed together. The mother-daughter duo used pimple patches, and eye and lip masks together in the cute clip.

6. Tana Mongeau

Fresh off their Canceled tour, Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield reunite with Trisha Paytas to redo her dance from the Eminem music video she starred in playing Jessica Simpson.

7. Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain answers random questions while seemingly getting more annoyed by whoever is asking her the hilarious questions.

8. Cardi B

Cardi B meets sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson and they get their nails done. The athlete is currently competing in the Olympic Trials with eyes on the Paris Olympics 2024.

@iamcardib Rooting for my girl @ShaCarri “C.Rich” Richardson Olympic trials start tonight!!! @NBC Olympics & Paralympics ♬ Enough (Miami) - Cardi B

9. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares a video of her and David's daughter Harper Seven showing how much she has grown up! The soon-to-be teenager was a great model for her mom's beauty brand.

10. Travis Barker

Travis Barker recreates Forrest Gump with the help of his wife Kourtney Kardashian.