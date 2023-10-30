Ivanka Trump wears preppy yellow dress while at the Four Seasons Miami

Ivanka Trump was photographed last week as she made her way to the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami. She was seen in a stylysh and preppy yellow dress that was a throwback to a different time, which she paired with the right accessories.

Ivanka Trump at the Four Seasons

Photos show Ivanka walking inside the hotel, in a yellow dress that she paired with a Chanel tote, priced between $5,000 and $7,000. She also wore some white kitten heels that matched her bag, and rounded out her look with an off white headband.

Ivanka was accompanied by a security guard, and made her way inside the hotel as she smiled to the paparazzi.

Ivanka Trump at the Four Seasons

Last week, Ivanka shared photos of her time in Casadonna, a restarant located in Edgewater and run by David Grutman, who’s set up some of the most famous venues in the area, including the nightclub Liv and the restaurant Gekko, which he co-founded with Bad Bunny. Ivanka was spotted with Grutman and his wife and were joined by two more friends.

Ivanka and Jared’s anniversary

Ivanka’s most recent post celebrates her anniversary with Jared Kushner. The two celebrated 14 years of marriage together, with her sharing a post online that she captioned: “Celebrating 14 years (!!!) of love, laughter, wild rides and endless adventures with my rock, Jared! I am so thankful for this beautiful life and family we’ve built together.”

