Tiffany Trump’s wedding will take place at Mar-a-Lago in November

Tiffany Trump is getting married, and save-the-dates for the big day have officially been sent to all the prospective guests.

The fourth child of former President Donald Trump, was originally set to get married to her fiancé, Michael Boulos, in Greece this summer, according to reports--but reports from Page Six have revealed that the ceremony will actually be held at her dad’s Palm Beach, Florida estate on November 12.

Unsurprisingly for such a famous family, it’s being reported that more than 500 guests will attend the celebration overseen by Donald and his ex-wife, Marla Maples.

“There has been a lot of planning and a lot of staging. This is Tiffany’s big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair,” a source told Page Six.

Just like her high profile family, Tiffany’s fiancé comes from a similar background. Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where his family owns a multibillion-dollar conglomerate of companies.

Michael was first introduced to Trump when he was studying project management at City University of London. Tiffany, who was attending Georgetown, was on vacation in Mykonos, Greece, with Lindsay Lohan in 2018 when they met.

Now, the couple lives in Miami, just a short drive from their soon-to-be wedding venue.

Tiffany’s fiancé proposed to her in the White House Rose Garden with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond purchased in Dubai, a peice of jewelry that is believed to be worth up to $1.2 million. The 28-year-old announced her engagement on January 19, 2021, which also happened to be her father’s final full day in office.

“Tiffany has been waiting to plan a very big wedding. Her fiancé is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there,” Another source told Page Six in June 2021. “This is truly going to be the big, glamorous, dream wedding.”