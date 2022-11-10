Tiffany Trump is “flipping out” ahead of her wedding as Hurricane Nicole moves to Florida

Tiffany Trump might have an uninvited guest named Hurricane Nicole at her wedding. What is expected to be a category 1 hurricane is making its way to Florida just in time, and as expected, the bride-to-be is reportedly “flipping out.”

Tiffany, is set to marry billionaire heir Michael Boulos at Donald Trump’s 20-acre luxury resort club, Mar-a-Lago this weekend in a luxurious ceremony. According to a Page Six insider, Tiffany is “flipping out” as Hurricane Nicole moves towards Palm Beach, Florida.

The “ultra exclusive” property was evacuated on Wednesday, and the staff was sent home. “Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing,” the source said.

According to the outlet, it’s not set to open again until Friday. “Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner, and they aren’t sure it’s going to happen,” they added. “Tiffany is flipping out.”

While the welcome dinner is not until Friday, they had to cancel some events they planned for during the week like a golf outing. “Everyone is stuck inside,” they said.

As noted by Page Six, Newsweek reported that “forecasters aren’t anticipating the storm to strike Mar-a-Lago,” but “are expecting at least some wind and rain from the storm for the location.”