Donald Trump talks about wife Melania’s ‘beauty’ and ‘mystery’ and his relationship with son Barron

Donald Trump is sharing his appreciation for his wife Melania Trump during his latest interview with Megyn Kelly. The former president gave a glimpse of his family life with Melania and their 17-year-old son Barron, revealing that there are a lot of things people don’t know about her.

The 77-year-old revealed that when it comes to Melania’s personality, he thinks “part of [her] beauty is that mystery,” and explained that “she has a lot of confidence.” Trump also compared his wife to actress Greta Garbo. “She was a great actress, But she was very reclusive, never did an interview. I don’t see Melania as like that, but she’s introspective, and she’s confident… She doesn’t need to be out there.”

He also talked about her popularity among his supporters during his presidency. “She was a very popular first lady. I mean, I go out to rallies, and they have pictures of Melania [saying], ‘We love our First Lady.’”

Trump went on to assure the viewers that their relationship is going strong; “She’s a very calm person. It’s very interesting, and I think that’s what people like about her. Our dinners are nice dinners, our dinners are like people’s dinners… we actually get along very well,” he said.

The proud father took a moment to talk about Barron, sharing that he is a “very good athlete” and the family is already talking about his college plans. “Barron’s very tall – about six-eight. And, he’s a good kid. He’s a good-looking kid. He’s a great student, very good student.”

Trump concluded by saying that he wishes Melania was still in the fashion world. “It’s so sad, but she doesn’t care, she’s been on the cover of the magazines for a long time, and she was on the cover of Vogue before,” he added. “She was actually very friendly with Anna Wintour.”