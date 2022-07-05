While it hasn’t come from Bradley Cooper, Stern said that Cooper has agreed to run as his Vice President. “Early this morning I was texting back-and-forth with someone I was interested in potentially being my vice president when I run. This person texted me and said ‘I want to congratulate you and you have my vote.’ Very lovely conversation. And I said, ‘How would you feel about being my vice president?’ And you know what he said? ‘Done. Done. Done.’ In other words, ‘I’m in,’” Stern said on his radio show. “It’s exciting. I’ll tell you how great this vice-presidential pick is. He said to me, ‘I’m in, but you know, I’m another white male.’ And I said, ‘I appreciate you saying that but I believe you’ll be such an asset to the ticket, that I think people will understand.’” “This guy is gonna bring in the female vote like you wouldn’t believe,” he added. “My vice president: Vice President Bradley Cooper. I know, it sends chills up your spine... I told him I’m announcing it today.”