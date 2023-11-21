National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning 2023©GettyImages
Joe Biden’s birthday cake has people up in flames with laughter

The president joked that he turned 146

Joe Biden turned an incredible 81 years old on Sunday, November 20, and was celebrated at the White House by those closest to him. The President of the United States shared a photo sitting at a table in front of his cake that looked like It was literally on fire. Instead of going for the easy two-candle “8” and “5,” it seems like they filled the top of the cake with as many candles as would fit.


Joe thanked his fans for the love. “Thanks for the birthday well-wishes today, everyone,” he wrote. Joe went on to quip about his age, seemingly firing back at haters who say he’s too old to be president joking, “Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!”

The photo quickly became a meme on X, formerly known as Twitter, with people both amused, angry.


 

He kept the jokes going, this time on Threads. He made his first thread, sharing the same photo of the ridiculous cake. “I turned 81 and all I got was a new social platform,” he goofed. “And to the workers at the birthday candle factory, I hope your union got you overtime.”

First Lady Jill Biden’s Message

Joe’s wife, First Lady Jill Biden shared a sweet message for her husband on Instagram. The 72 year-old posted a photo of them happily walking through the bay dressed to impress. Jill wore a bright red dress with the President wearing a navy blue suit. She kept it simple in the caption, writing, “Happy Birthday, Joe! I love you.”



