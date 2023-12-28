Nick Carter’s family tragedy: The devastating deaths of almost all his siblings

During the ‘90s, Nick Carter put himself and his siblings on the map when he became a worldwide pop sensation alongside the rest of the Backstreet Boys. Years later, Nick’s younger brother, Aaron Carter, also became a star in his own right. Although many thought he was under Nick’s shadow, Aaron worked hard to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

Nick and Aaron grew up with three sisters, Angel, Leslie, and Bobbie Jean Carter, and during the early 2000s, they were among the most famous siblings in the U.S.

(Top R-L) Singer Aaron Carter and Nick Carter, (Bottom R-L ) Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter and Angel Carter

The siblings became even more popular after starring in the reality show “House of Carters,” which helped get them out of Nick’s shadow and introduced them to a broader audience.

The first Carter sibling to become famous

Nickolas Gene Carter was born on January 28, 1980, and is best known for being a singer and a member of the Backstreet Boys. Nick released three solo albums, Now or Never, I’m Taking Off, and All American, during breaks between the band’s schedules.

The impact of Nick’s success on his family

Behind his brother’s success in the Backstreet Boys, Aaron began his career with Disney Channel and Nickelodeon appearances and released songs like “I Want Candy.” Although he was a teen sensation, the transition to adulthood hit him hard and was marked by his addiction problems and his mental health issues.

Angel, Aaron’s twin

Angel, a Mental Health Advocate, is one of the only Carter sisters alive and is Aaron’s twin. She had a rocky relationship with her twin brother, especially when she and Nick requested a restraining order when the late singer admitted he wanted to eliminate his sister-in-law Lauren.

Unfortunately, Angel lost her twin in 2022. Aaron’s body was found in his California home.

The first Carter sibling to pass away

Their sister Leslie passed away after falling in the shower. A medical report revealed that she had ingested a cocktail of opioids before her death.