Sinead O’Connor’s cause of death has been revealed

Sinead O’Connor died in July of last year. The moment greatly impacted the music industry, with fans and musicians from all over the world mourning the loss of one of the greatest voices ever.

This week, the London Inner South Coroner's Court shared a statement, revealing her cause of death.

Sinead O’Connor was a beloved Irish musician

The statement, shared on Tuesday, revealed that O’Connor died of “natural causes.” They shared that the investigation into her death was now concluded. She was 56 years old. O’Connor’s death was shared by her family, who shared a statement. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," it read.

In July, O’Connor was found “unresponsive” in her apartment, with there being no medical cause of death documented, prompting the coroner to conduct an autopsy. "The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family," read the statement from the organization.

She rose to global fame in 1990, after the release of “Nothing Compares 2 U”

O’Connor was greatly affected by the loss of her son

Sinead O’Connor led a difficult life, filled with heartbreaking moments. One of her great losses came in 2022, following her 17 year old son’s death. “Been living as undead night creature since,” she wrote at the time. “He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

O’Connor discussed some of her struggles in a memoir titled “Rememberings,” including running away from her mother’s home to live with her father at the age of 13, and being sent to an asylum to raise “unruly” women. She acquired fame with the release of her 1987 album “The Lion and the Cobra.” In 1990, she became a global icon with the song “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

