Anant Ambani, the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is celebrating his upcoming wedding. Ambani will be marrying Radhika Merchant in July, and celebrated alongside some of the world’s wealthiest and most influential people over the past weekend in Jamnagar city.

The wedding celebrations were attended by tech executives like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, who’ve previously worked with Reliance Industries, a conglomerate owned by Ambani. The group has connections with all manner of industries, from oil to telecommunications, and has been pivotal in building Ambani’s net worth, which now lies in $117.8 billion.

Culture figures like Ivanka Trump, Rihanna, who also served as entertainer, and more were in attendance. Scroll down to have a look at some of the guests of the party below: