Ayo Edebiri made her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live, and to her surprise, Jennifer Lopez was confirmed as the musical guest. While many would love to watch JLo perform live, Edebiri had a different opinion of Lopez’s vocal skills.

Ayo, an actress and TV writer, went viral before her hosting gig when a clip surfaced where she questioned Jennifer Lopez’s musical abilities. In classic SNL fashion, Edebiri decided to address her past mistakes head-on during the show.

Jennifer Lopez receives an apology from Ayo Edebiri after calling her a ‘scam’

She participated in a game show sketch titled “Why’d You Say It,” where Kenan Thompson asked contestants to confront their past as social media trolls. Edebiri’s character snapped and admitted to her wrongdoings, indirectly poking fun at herself for the old clip.

“Okay. We get it,” says Edebiri as Annie. “It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

During the 2020 episode of the Scam Goddess podcast, Edebiri claimed that she considers JLo’s entire career to be “one long scam.” Furthermore, she speculated that the singer might use ghost singers for some of her most famous tracks.

“I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs,” Edebiri said. “A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘JLo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘J.Lo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously.”

During SNL, Edebiri introduced Jennifer Lopez’s performances and cheered her on at the show’s end. The pair also saw each other face to face while doing the show’s promo, in which Lopez seemed to be unbothered by Ayo’s previous comments: “I love your show,” Lopez gushes, to which Edebiri says, “I love your everything.”

Jennifer Lopez performances on SNL

Jennifer Lopez recently debuted her latest single, “Can’t Get Enough,” along with a stunning music video. The talented artist performed the track alongside Latto and REDMAN.

Lopez rocked a bold pantsuit, featuring a cropped black jacket, cut-out black pants and a cropped white shirt.

Her second performance of the night, was a stunning rendition of “This Is Me… Now,” a song part of the title track from her ninth studio album.