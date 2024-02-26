Ivanka Trump shares hilarious ChatGPT life advice

Ivanka Trump is just as curious regarding ChatGPT as the rest of us. In a new Instagram story, Ivanka turned to the AI assistant tool to get some life advice. To make things more interesting, Ivanka had some special questions that involved some of Chevy Chase’s most famous work.

Ivanka was inspired by the film “Caddyshak,” starring Bill Murray and Chevy Chase. The film is a famous comedy from the ‘80s that follows a caddie that gets involved in a feud between one of the golf club’s founders and a rich guest.

“I watched Caddyshak the other night and for fun asked ChatGPT what life advice Chevy Chase’s Ty Webb would give me,” she wrote. Chase memorably plays Webb, a new age golf guru that has many memorable lines. “The answer...,”

“Be the ball, Ivanka. In the game of life, you’ve gotta stop thinking. Let things happen, and be the ball. Your path, much like a putt on the undulating greens of life, isn’t always straight. Sometimes you’ve got to play it where it lies, trust your instincts, and embrace the journey with a smile. Remember, the secret to success is to know that there is no secret. Just like in gold, the real game is played inside your head. So keep your eye on the ball, but don’t forget to enjoy the view along the way.”

She wrapped up the post by writing, “I DIG IT!!”

Ivanka remembers her late mother

Earlier this month, Ivanka Trump shared a post remembering her mother and celebrating what would have been her 75th birthday. The post was shared on Instagram, and showed her mother, Ivana, in what appears to be a photoshoot done on a boat. She’s dressed as as a sailor and is holding on to the ship’s wheel. “Imagining you sailing through the heavens guided by the stars… today would have been your 75th birthday,” Ivanka wrote in the caption.

“We raise our sails in your honor, Mom, navigating through life with the compass of your love and intrepid spirit. We miss and love you.”

