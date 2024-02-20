Ivanka Trump remembers her late mom on a special day and shows their amazing similarity

Ivana Trump died a year and a half ago after experiencing a fall in her home in New York. She was 73 years old. Her loss was one that deeply affected her children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric, which she shared with her ex-husband Donald Trump.

To commemorate her 75th birthday, Ivanka shared an emotional post, sharing a photo of her mother in her youth, with the two sharing a striking similarity.

©GettyImages



Ivanka lleva a su madre en su memoria y su corazón.

Ivanka shared her post on Instagram, captioning it with an emotional message. “Imagining you sailing through the heavens guided by the stars… today would have been your 75th birthday,” read the message. The photo showed her mother years ago, smiling as she navigated a boat with the appropriate navy uniform. “We raise our sails in your honor, Mom, navigating through life with the compass of your love and intrepid spirit. We miss and love you.”

Ivanka provided no more details regarding the image, but it seems as if it could have been a part of one of her mother’s modeling campaigns. Ivana did many things over the years, including working as a model for various publications and brands.

Ivanka’s followers were quick to share their condolences on the publication and comment on the physical similarity shared between Ivanka and her mother. “It took me a while to realize that that was your mother. You look so much like her!” wrote a user.

Ivanka’s siblings also remembered their mother on her birthday. Eric Trump shared a photo on Instagram showing his mother on the cover of Vanity Fair. In it, Ivana is seen smiling brightly at the camera as she wore a white dress with some yellow sunglasses. “Happy Birthday to this RockStar. We miss you very much!” he captioned the post.

Donald Trump Jr. also shared various photos of his own, showing Ivana alongside her grandkids and more. “Happy birthday mom. We miss you,” he captioned the post.

Ivanka’s great admiration for her mother

Last July, Ivanka commemorated the first anniversary of her mother’s passing with an emotional message shared on social media.

“Today marks one year since my mom passed,” she wrote. The photos showed Ivana as she’s remembered by her children, showing off various funny poses and lovingly holding on to her kids when they were little. “Her illuminating and immeasurable imprint on our lives remains with us every day. Miss you more than you know mama,” she concluded the post.

