Rauw Alejandro ended up in the hospital after falling on stage in the middle of a concert

Rauw Alejandro is at the height of his career, clearly putting in the hard work and dedication. The Puerto Rican singer makes sure his fans get an amazing show at his concerts, and he proved how dedicated he is Monday after dislocating his shoulder on stage. Instead of immediately seeking medical attention, he finished the show.



©GettyImages



Rauw Alejandro in his performance at the Latin GRAMMYs last year

Alejandro is currently on his Saturno World Tour, and the injury went down as he performed at a sold-out concert at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The musician did a somersault in the air while leaning on his dancers, but he fell, with his right shoulder taking the brunt of the fall. He played it cool for the audience, finishing the show. It wasn’t until after the concert that he revealed that he had injured himself. “My shoulder popped out of place but we finished the show. I love you Atlanta, thanks for breaking it tonight with me,” the singer wrote on his Instagram stories as he shared a selfie from his hospital room.



His blue hair matched his hospital gown and bed, and he appeared to be in very good spirits, with his manager Eric Duars offering support. “Eric Duars as a nurse,” he quipped.



©@rauwalejandro



The singer was still in good spirits

He then updated his followers on his condition saying they gave him a couple medications.

Naturally, videos of the fall began to make its way around social media. The videos show the “Todo de ti,” taking flight, committed to his somersault before falling. The audience did not notice what happened because a dancer immediately jumped in front of Alejandro and he got up and continued singing, likely in pain, as if nothing had happened.

Momento en el que Rauw Alejandro se disloca el hombro interpretando "VERDE MENTA" comenzando el concierto, a pesar de esto terminó el show completo. pic.twitter.com/5PD8JAhuus — Rauw Alejandro Daily (@RauwDailyEsp) March 7, 2023



The singer has remained active on social media, but has not said anything about a possible cancellation of tour dates due to his injury. Alejandro is scheduled to perform Wednesday, March 8 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Puerto Rican is scheduled to perform in the United States, and Canada until May. He will then head to Mexico and Europe with his tour scheduled to end on October 3 in Munich, Germany.