A Frida Kahlo TV series is in the works

A Frida Kahlo TV series is in development. While the artist’s life has been the source of inspiration for dozens of films, documentaries, and shorts, this new series plans to portray Kahlo as genuinely as possible, and it’s doing so with the approval of her closest family members.

©GettyImages



Frida Kahlo remains an emblematic figure in art and is one of Mexico’s most beloved icons.

Frida Kahlo’s estate partnered up with BTF Media, a Miami-based production company that’s currently one of the fastest-growing businesses in Spanish media. BTF is known for producing a variety of series and films, mainly “Hasta que te conoci,” the incredibly successful biopic based on the life of Juan Gabriel.

According to Variety, Frida Kahlo’s great-niece, Mara Romeo Kahlo, said that “the series seeks to portray Frida as she has never been seen before. The goal is to present a unique perspective based on what her family knows about her and show how she really lived her life.”

“This project will allow Frida to be shown as a woman whose art represented empowerment, hope and power, and will allow her family to share with the audience how her legacy continues to inspire thousands of people around the world,” said Alfonso Duran, the general director of Frida Kahlo Management.

©GettyImages



Frida Kahlo and her husband Diego Rivera.

The series plans to uncover different aspects of Kahlo’s life per episode, hoping to reveal not only the icon that she was through her art achievements, but also as the woman who was known by her family.

Frida Kahlo is one of the most famous artists in the world. Her life has been the source of inspiration for films and documentaries, with the most popular one being “Frida,” the 2002 biopic directed by Julie Taymor and starring Salma Hayek. The movie was nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Actress, and won Best Makeup and Best Original Score.