Madonna’s multimillion-dollar art collection includes Frida Kahlo paintings

Madonna’s art collection is reportedly around $100M and includes five Frida Kahlo paintings. The seven-time Grammy winner recently took social media to share a series of snaps featuring two of the iconic pieces.

The Queen of Pop posed next to the late Mexican 1940 self-portrait while serving face to the mirror. The 63-year-old singer also posted an image of Kahlo’s 1946 The Wounded Deer.

“In my own little corner, in my own little chair, I can be whatever I want to be,” she captioned the images.

Madonna’s precious art piece My Birth was featured in the Tate Gallery in London in 2005; however, she declined to loan Frida’s 1932 painting to the Detroit Institute of Arts, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Recently, Frida Kahlo’s teary self-portrait broke the record as the artists’ most expensive piece of art ever auctioned. The painting features the Mexican artist with tears in her eyes and Diego Rivera’s face painted on her forehead.

Named Diego y yo and painted in 1949, the piece broke the 2016 record. The Latin American art had a starting price of 30 million dollars, more than triple the piece Two Nudes in a Forest, which sold for eight million dollars.

©Sotheby's GALLERY





The self-portrait was sold for $34.9 million at a Sotheby’s New York auction. In 1990, it was bought for 1.4 million dollars by a private collector, becoming the first time a Latin American piece of art exceeded one million dollars in a bid.

“It is an emblematic work,” said the director of Latin American Art at Sotheby’s, Anna Di Stasi, to EFE, adding that Diego y yo is a “fundamental” piece for the artist. “This is the decade in which she paints her great works, especially those that make Kahlo’s contribution to modern and surrealist art recognized,” explained the expert.