Justin and Hailey Bieber attend Kim Kardashian’s ex-assistant’s wedding

Justin and Hailey Bieber looked their best for a friend’s wedding. The two were photographed in attendance to Stephanie Shepherd’s wedding, the ex-assistant of Kim Kardashian. She married Larry Jackson, an executive for Spotify.

Justin and Hailey Bieber arriving at the wedding

The photos show Hailey in a long light blue gown that she paired with light blue purse. For his part, Justin appeared to have removed his coat and was seen wearing a white button up and some black pants.

The pair were photographed as they made their way inside the venue and said hello to other guests. The wedding featured an exclusive guest list, including Kris Jenner, who was accompanied by her partner Corey Gamble.

Hailey shared a closer look at her stunning dress in her Instagram, showing off various photos of the stunning outfit. The photos show a closer look at her makeup, made up of blue eye shadow and some lipgloss.

The Biebers are close friends with the Kardashians, particularly in the case of Hailey and Kendall Jenner. The two often spend time together, and have been photographed going on double dates. “What’s funny is I think that people actually think that we have this abnormal friendship—abnormal like we do all this, like, crazy s--t together,” said Bieber in her YouTube channel. “When the reality is, like, we just sit at home and drink wine or watch movies. Like, it’s so normal people don’t even understand how normal it is.”