Hailey Bieber gets emotional about having kids with Justin Bieber: ‘I can’t imagine’

Hailey Bieber is opening up about having kids with her husband Justin Bieber, revealing that she is ready to expand her family, but she is fearful about the public’s negative comments, and how it would affect their mental health.

The 26-year-old model shared her thoughts during a recent interview with the Sunday Times when asked about her plans. “I literally cry about this all the time,” she said.

“It’s enough that people say things about my husband or friends,” Hailey continued. “I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” explaining that she would do her “best” to make her kids feel “loved and safe.”

The celebrity couple has remained strong in their relationship after a series of health struggles and negative social media comments following her apparent feud with Selena Gomez. This is also not the first time Hailey talks about how having kids with the singer, as she previously said she was “not ready” during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2019.

©GettyImages



Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber out and about with their dogs on May 12, 2023 in New York City.

The following year Justin was asked to share his thoughts on the topic, to which he revealed that Hailey still had “some things she wants to accomplish as a woman” before committing to having kids.

Justin has been seemingly ready to have kids for a while, adding that he is “okay” with waiting for Hailey’s decision. “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out … It’s her body and whatever she wants to do,” he said at the time.