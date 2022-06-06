Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet has his adorable red hair!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet is 1! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their baby’s first birthday with close friends and family at a “casual, intimate backyard picnic” on Saturday at their Frogmore Cottage home, per PEOPLE. A friend of the family shared a photo of the toddler playing in the yard of her family’s home on Twitter and her red hair proves she is her father’s mini-me!
prince harry and his daughter lilibet photographed at the same age ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dZwxcrUpiL— best of harry (@harrysussex_) June 6, 2022
For Lilliet’s birthday attire, they chose a blue dress and a white lace bow. The spokesperson told PEOPLE, that Misan Harriman took the “candid, spontaneous photograph that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today.” Harriman is a family friend and guest who attended the party with his wife and children.
Harry and Meghan “remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor,” the couple’s spokesperson said.
In honor of Lilibet’s birthday, people made donations amounting to over $100k. The spokesperson said they were, “amazed to learn that people around the world made donations” amounting to over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honor.” The family, “extended their gratitude to all who have shown support for the organization, which is especially near to their hearts,” they continued.
Of course, every birthday needs a cake, and the couple enlisted the help of Claire Ptak from East London’s Violet Bakery to make the special pastry. The baker also made their wedding cake in 2018.
Lillibet’s birthday comes a day after Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Harry and Meghan trawled bad to the UK for the first time in 2 years after stepping from royal duties in January 2020. Their last appearance with the royal family was two years ago on Commonwealth Day in March 2020. The Queen had not yet met Lillibet before this birthday celebration, but according to reports, she finally met her great-granddaughter on Saturday, June 4th.
Royal commentator Omid Scobie told BBC Breakfast, “Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen, and of course, we know how much she’s been looking forward to it.” “They’ve been held back by a pandemic. Of course, the times that Harry has been here it’s just been by himself for quite somber occasions. And so this really was the first time,” he continued.
On Saturday, The Royal Family wished her a happy birthday on the official Twitter account, writing ”Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!”
🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2022
Prince Charles sent a message to his granddaughter, writing, “Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!”
Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022
Prince William and Duchess Kate also sent a sweet message to their niece on the platform, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!” They wrote.