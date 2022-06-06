Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet has his adorable red hair!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet is 1! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their baby’s first birthday with close friends and family at a “casual, intimate backyard picnic” on Saturday at their Frogmore Cottage home, per PEOPLE. A friend of the family shared a photo of the toddler playing in the yard of her family’s home on Twitter and her red hair proves she is her father’s mini-me!



©Misan Harriman





prince harry and his daughter lilibet photographed at the same age ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dZwxcrUpiL — best of harry (@harrysussex_) June 6, 2022

For Lilliet’s birthday attire, they chose a blue dress and a white lace bow. The spokesperson told PEOPLE, that Misan Harriman took the “candid, spontaneous photograph that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today.” Harriman is a family friend and guest who attended the party with his wife and children.

Harry and Meghan “remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor,” the couple’s spokesperson said.



©Misan Harriman





In honor of Lilibet’s birthday, people made donations amounting to over $100k. The spokesperson said they were, “amazed to learn that people around the world made donations” amounting to over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honor.” The family, “extended their gratitude to all who have shown support for the organization, which is especially near to their hearts,” they continued.