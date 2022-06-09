Jennifer Lopez visits a stunning mural of herself in New York before the premiere of Halftime

Jennifer Lopez is living it up in New York. The powerhouse finally got to watch her new documentary Halftime on the big screen last night a the Tribeca Film Festival for opening day but before she headed to the premiere she stopped by a beautiful mural made in her honor. She shared a gallery of photos rocking an amazing print minidress and matching coat. “You never know where you’ll see me in NYC #Halftime,” she wrote in the caption.



The mural is by a New York artist named @Nicosauvalicious on Instagram and features Lopez, hummingbirds, and children holding hands. Her fans on Twitter have explained what they think everything symbolizes.

💚 *Green fav color and lucky color

*SB (Let’s Get Loud part w Emme and kids/a protest)

*On The JLo (first email - bird…)



Genius. I believe these are the references. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZY7WmD8kPW — Camila Naiara (@CamilaNaiara18) June 9, 2022

After the mural, Lopez got glam and ready for her premiere where she stunned in a sheer black gown. At the premiere, Lopez talked to Entertainment Tonight and called the experience surreal. “It’s really surreal to be here. Being from New York, at the Tribeca Festival,” she said. While her fiance Ben Affleck was not at the premiere with her at the premiere the 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring sat happily on her finger.

