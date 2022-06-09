Jennifer Lopez visits a stunning mural of herself in New York before the premiere of Halftime

Jennifer Lopez is living it up in New York. The powerhouse finally got to watch her new documentary Halftime on the big screen last night a the Tribeca Film Festival for opening day but before she headed to the premiere she stopped by a beautiful mural made in her honor. She shared a gallery of photos rocking an amazing print minidress and matching coat. “You never know where you’ll see me in NYC #Halftime,” she wrote in the caption.
The mural is by a New York artist named @Nicosauvalicious on Instagram and features Lopez, hummingbirds, and children holding hands. Her fans on Twitter have explained what they think everything symbolizes.
💚 *Green fav color and lucky color— Camila Naiara (@CamilaNaiara18) June 9, 2022
*SB (Let’s Get Loud part w Emme and kids/a protest)
*On The JLo (first email - bird…)
Genius. I believe these are the references. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZY7WmD8kPW
After the mural, Lopez got glam and ready for her premiere where she stunned in a sheer black gown. At the premiere, Lopez talked to Entertainment Tonight and called the experience surreal. “It’s really surreal to be here. Being from New York, at the Tribeca Festival,” she said. While her fiance Ben Affleck was not at the premiere with her at the premiere the 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring sat happily on her finger.
6 Celebrities with a Law Degree
Christina Aguilera dances with her daughter at Frida Kahlo’s art gallery
On Thursday morning, Lopez then headed over to Good Morning America to discuss her new initiative with Goldman Sachs and Grameen America for a $14 billion loan program for entrepreneurs in the Latina community. Lopez will act as the spokesperson and national ambassador for the partnership, and she spoke about how important it is to her.
“I just feel like this country needs more love and positivity and people who want to do good things and are not fighting against each other and who are just giving each other a hand up. That’s important to me,” she said.
Of course, Affleck was brought up, and she gushed about the family they are building together. “I mean, this is the best time of my life, and I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” she said. “I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really just want to savor the moment; I just want to stay really present in it as much as I can,” the “Jenny from the Block” singer continued.