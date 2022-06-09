Lourdes Leon channels Madonna in Mugler’s latest campaign

Lourdes Leon has secured a fashion campaign with Mugler. The 25-year-old model took to social media to share a seductive video in which she channels her famous mother, the legendary and iconic Madonna.
Lourdes appears to be posing and wearing a beige bondage style leotard similar to the one her mother wore in the 1990s.
The video also shows her rocking huge hooped earrings on top of a limousine.
In addition to Leon, another model also appears striking seductive poses and wearing a similar black outfit.
Lourdes captioned the post: “@MUGLEROFFICIAL WIT. MY MAIN SQUEEEEeeeeeZE @EARTHEATER THANK YOU GRACIAS MERCI @cadwallader @haleywollens @torso.solutions for letting me be apart of this fab & crazy journey againnnnnn #Pur”