Lourdes Leon has secured a fashion campaign with Mugler. The 25-year-old model took to social media to share a seductive video in which she channels her famous mother, the legendary and iconic Madonna.

Lourdes appears to be posing and wearing a beige bondage style leotard similar to the one her mother wore in the 1990s.

©GettyImages



Madonna’s Blonde Ambition Tour at the Feyenoord Stadion, De Kuip, Rotterdam, Holland, in 1990. She is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier conical bra corset.

The video also shows her rocking huge hooped earrings on top of a limousine.

©MUGLER / Lourdes Leon



Lourdes Leon channels Madonna in Mugler’s latest campaign

In addition to Leon, another model also appears striking seductive poses and wearing a similar black outfit.