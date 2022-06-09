Lourdes Leon channels Madonna in Mugler’s latest campaign
Seductive

Lourdes Leon channels Madonna in Mugler’s latest campaign

Lourdes appears to be posing and wearing a beige bondage style leotard similar to the one her mother wore in the 1990s

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Lourdes Leon has secured a fashion campaign with Mugler. The 25-year-old model took to social media to share a seductive video in which she channels her famous mother, the legendary and iconic Madonna.

Lourdes appears to be posing and wearing a beige bondage style leotard similar to the one her mother wore in the 1990s.

Madonna’s Blonde Ambition Tour at the Feyenoord Stadion, De Kuip, Rotterdam, Holland, in 1990. She is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier conical bra corset.©GettyImages
Madonna’s Blonde Ambition Tour at the Feyenoord Stadion, De Kuip, Rotterdam, Holland, in 1990. She is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier conical bra corset.

The video also shows her rocking huge hooped earrings on top of a limousine.

Lourdes Leon channels Madonna in Mugler’s latest campaign©MUGLER / Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon channels Madonna in Mugler’s latest campaign
Related

Madonna biopic: Is her daughter Lourdes playing the iconic singer in the film?

Madonna’s son wears dress inspired by one of her iconic looks

Lourdes Leon celebrates Rocco Ritchie’s art show

In addition to Leon, another model also appears striking seductive poses and wearing a similar black outfit.

Lourdes Leon channels Madonna in Mugler’s latest campaign©MUGLER / Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon channels Madonna in Mugler’s latest campaign

Lourdes captioned the post: “@MUGLEROFFICIAL WIT. MY MAIN SQUEEEEeeeeeZE @EARTHEATER THANK YOU GRACIAS MERCI @cadwallader @haleywollens @torso.solutions for letting me be apart of this fab & crazy journey againnnnnn #Pur”

Watch the video below


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more