Jennifer Lopez stuns in a sheer black gown at Halftime premiere without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez finally gets to watch her new documentary Halftime on the big screen. On Wednesday, she premiered the Netflix film at Tribeca Film Festival on opening day, and she looked incredible.
JLo wore a black gown with sheer cutouts that showed off her toned physique. She strutted down the red carpet alone, and while her fiancé Ben Affleck was not in attendance, the 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring sat happily on her finger.
At the premiere, Lopez talked to Entertainment Tonight and called the experience surreal. “It’s really surreal to be here. Being from New York, at the Tribeca Festival.”
The powerhouse admitted to being anxious about seeing the movie. “I haven’t seen the finished project. I’m nervous, but I’m excited, and I wouldn’t want to do it any other place, but here. So, here we are,” she added.
She also gushed about Affleck, who is currently working on his fifth directorial debut. “It’s a beautiful moment,” she said of their rekindled romance.
Before heading to New York for the premiere, Lopez stopped by the Burbank, California set Tuesday Afternoon to visit her man. Affleck and Matt Damon are set to portray Nike co-founder Phil Knight and marketing executive Sonny Vaccarro in the currently-untitled sports drama biopic.
Once she got to NYC, it was all about style for Lopez. On Wednesday, she shared a gallery of photos rocking an amazing print minidress and matching coat. The “Jenny from the Block” singer was on her way to visit a stunning mural of her. “You never know where you’ll see me in NYC #Halftime @Netflix @jlobeauty @chrisappleton1 @maryphillips @robzangardi @marielhaenn @nicosuavalicious @ArtLife @NicoHayes @Thestewartofny,” she captioned the post.