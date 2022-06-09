Jennifer Lopez stuns in a sheer black gown at Halftime premiere without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez finally gets to watch her new documentary Halftime on the big screen. On Wednesday, she premiered the Netflix film at Tribeca Film Festival on opening day, and she looked incredible.



JLo wore a black gown with sheer cutouts that showed off her toned physique. She strutted down the red carpet alone, and while her fiancé Ben Affleck was not in attendance, the 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring sat happily on her finger.



At the premiere, Lopez talked to Entertainment Tonight and called the experience surreal. “It’s really surreal to be here. Being from New York, at the Tribeca Festival.”

The powerhouse admitted to being anxious about seeing the movie. “I haven’t seen the finished project. I’m nervous, but I’m excited, and I wouldn’t want to do it any other place, but here. So, here we are,” she added.

She also gushed about Affleck, who is currently working on his fifth directorial debut. “It’s a beautiful moment,” she said of their rekindled romance.