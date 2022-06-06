Jennifer Lopez cries while delivering her emotional speech during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez is a living legend; from her songs, dance movies, outfits, and business ventures, everything she does is pretty epic, including her iconic inspirational speeches.

While accepting the “Generation Award” during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, JLo glowed as much as her golden popcorn trophy, and her words inspired all the viewers. “I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart,” the 52-year-old multifaceted star said.

“The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me,” Lopez continued. “I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that’s how I knew that I had to grow.”

©GettyImages



Honnoree Jennifer Lopez accepts the MTV Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

Lopez learns from everything that happens in her life; therefore, she thanked the lows in her life, such as “disappointment and failure,” and the highs, such as becoming a mother of her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

“I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face — or when I wasn’t in the room — that I couldn’t do this,” Lopez added through tears. “I really don’t think I could’ve done it without you. And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans who saw the movies.”

“You are the reason that I am here and that I have been here, and I love you!” she said.

The always 𝓲𝓬𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬 @JLo – your 2022 #MTVAwards Generation Award Honoree ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/K0py3rbWR9 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

According to the media company, the Generation Award celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to film and television have turned them into household names.

Past recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, and the entire Fast & Furious franchise.

The award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer, and businesswoman has built billion-dollar brands and has established herself as one of the most influential artists in history. The Nuyorican star is, to date, the only artist to ever have a number one album and number one film simultaneously — she has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion.