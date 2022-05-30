Jennifer Lopez opens up about the panic attack that changed her life: ‘I thought I was losing my mind’

This week Jennifer Lopez took to her fans only newletter, On the JLo to share with them the importance of sleeping more than seven hours. When she was in her twenties, in the 90’s and her career was taking off, overwork and not sleeping well put her health in risk.

The Latina Powerhouse revealed how optimal rest changed her life and that even jus one good night’s rest could make her look a decade younger. In the newsletter, the 52-year-old singer assured that every night she sleeps between seven and nine hours, but that in the nineties, this was not the case.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez at 28 years old at the 40th edition of the Grammy Awards

She wrote that when she was in her 20s, she felt invincible. ‘There was a time in my life where I used to sleep three to five hours a night. I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends.” But JLo had to make changes and adjust her attitude after one major panic attack paralyzed her.

“I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me. I went from feeling totally normal, to thinking about what I needed to do that day and all of a sudden I felt as if I couldn’t move.”

JLo disclosed that she was completely frozen and was terrified because she did not know what was happening to her body.