Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a kiss outside the Soho House in West Hollywood

Bennifer knows every good greeting as a couple starts with a kiss. This week the couple was photographed while meeting at Soho House in West Hollywood, and Ben Affleck had a big smile on his face when he saw his future wife, Jennifer Lopez approaching him for a hug and kiss.



JLo looked effortlessly glam with her classic hoops and sunglasses in an olive green dress and fun fur purse. Their color scheme actually matched, and they were wearing the same color shoes. Affleck went for dress shoes though, instead of thigh-high boots with heels. Although Affleck had his eyes open, they still look like a perfect pair.





The couple’s outing comes days after the release of Lopez’s official trailer for her upcoming documentary Halftime, which features her fiance. Directed by Amanda Micheli, the doc will offer an, “intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is,” per Netflix.

The film will touch on her struggle to be taken seriously in Hollywood, and Affleck reminisces on conversations they had in the past. “I said to her once, ‘Doesn’t this bother you?’ And she said, ‘I expected this,’” he says in the clip.