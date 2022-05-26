Ne-Yo admits Jennifer Lopez once ghosted him over DMs

We all have an embarassing story about being ghosted once or twice in our lives, even some of our favorite celebrities.

On the latest episode of E! News’ digital series Down in the DMs, Ne-Yo revealed that his former World of Dance co-judge Jennifer Lopez ghosted him over a message about a possible collaboration.

“I did DM J.Lo at one point about a song that I was trying to write for her,” he admitted on the show. “I DMed her in the moment because she wasn’t right in my face and I didn’t have her phone number at the time, so I was like, ‘Alright, we’ll see if she’ll respond here.’”

He continued, “She didn’t, which is fine, that’s fine. She’s really busy.”

Even though J.Lo never responded to his request, Ne-Yo insists he has no hard feelings towards his former co-worker.

“It’s not like we’re friends or anything,” he joked. “It’s not like we did a whole TV show together or anything. It’s fine. It’s totally fine.”

It’s okay, Ne-Yo, we’ve all been there.

Luckily for the Grammy-winner, that hasn’t always been his experience. Following his disappointing story about one artist, the “Miss Independent” singer said he received a DM from Chlöe Bailey about working together.

“It was just about us getting in the studio and doing some work, which we still need to do,” he said. “If you look at the date on when she reached out versus when I responded, there was some time in between the two.”

He went on to apologize to the Grown-ish actress, telling the camera, “Sorry, Chloe. Nothing personal at all. I just really, really suck at this DM thing.”