Jennifer Lopez shows her jaw-dropping toned body in a black string bikini

Jennifer Lopez took advantage of the warmer temperatures and ran to social media to show off her jaw-dropping toned body in a black string bikini.

The 51-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman shared on Instagram a carousel of snaps and videos posing and twirling in a bikini and Versace sunglasses.

“Summer mode: activated,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. JLo also invited her followers to follow the link in her bio to learn more about the Virgin Voyages giveaway. Lopez and the cruise line headquartered in Florida are gifting 1,000 free cruises.

Although fans were excited about the opportunity to win a trip, Lopez’s pictures and video left them all in awe. “Gorgeous queen,” one follower wrote. “I’m crying; you’re too gorgeous,” a fan added, while another one said, “I’m absolutely crazy about you.”

Last year, Lopez revealed to HOLA! USA that she doesn’t use botox, and her wrinkle-free complexion is thanks to olive oil. Recently, she shared another beauty secret: sleep. Jennifer wrote in her newsletter, “On the JLo,” about the importance of getting enough rest.