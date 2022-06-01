Jennifer Lopez shows her jaw-dropping toned body in a black string bikini

Jennifer Lopez took advantage of the warmer temperatures and ran to social media to show off her jaw-dropping toned body in a black string bikini.
The 51-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman shared on Instagram a carousel of snaps and videos posing and twirling in a bikini and Versace sunglasses.
“Summer mode: activated,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. JLo also invited her followers to follow the link in her bio to learn more about the Virgin Voyages giveaway. Lopez and the cruise line headquartered in Florida are gifting 1,000 free cruises.
Although fans were excited about the opportunity to win a trip, Lopez’s pictures and video left them all in awe. “Gorgeous queen,” one follower wrote. “I’m crying; you’re too gorgeous,” a fan added, while another one said, “I’m absolutely crazy about you.”
Last year, Lopez revealed to HOLA! USA that she doesn’t use botox, and her wrinkle-free complexion is thanks to olive oil. Recently, she shared another beauty secret: sleep. Jennifer wrote in her newsletter, “On the JLo,” about the importance of getting enough rest.
“We don’t value sleep,” Lopez wrote. “We value grinding and working hard — and admittedly, nobody gets caught up in that rat race more than me. I’ve found, however, that sleep to me is the most underrated beauty secret out there.”
“There was a time in my life where I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night,“ she added. ”I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends. I was in my late 20s, and I thought I was invincible... as I slept more and took care of myself, I realized it was about pro-living versus anti-aging.”
“I think of sleep like a little time machine,” Lopez continued. “You lay down, and you go into a space where you preserve yourself, and then you come out a new, younger person than you were before. Sometimes I wake up and say, ‘Wow! I just lost 10 years off my face!’ That’s what a good night’s sleep can do for you, and it accumulates over time.”
So there you have it! Happy sleeping, you all.