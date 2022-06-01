Jennifer Lopez’s latest manicure celebrates the love she has for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez always shows her fiancé Ben Affleck how much she loves him, but now she shows him by matching her engagement ring with a custom manicure.
Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik shared a photo of JLo’s nails featuring a gold design with “B” for Ben and “J” for Jennifer. Bachik created the look on Lopez’s ring finger, while her middle finger featured a heart.
“If you know… then you know 🏹 Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik,” Bachik wrote alongside the photo.
Jennifer’s new nails complement her green diamond engagement ring. The jewel holds a special meaning behind it. “I always say the color green is my lucky color,” Loped wrote in her On the JLo newsletter. “Maybe you can remember a certain green dress.”
“I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green,” she continued.
Last year, Lopez also honored Affleck while wearing a custom-made necklace that reads “BEN.” As reported by People, the accessory was created by Foundrae as a gift from Ben to Jen.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are planning their wedding, and sources close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife that the event will be detail-oriented even if they plan an intimate wedding.
“Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding, and no expenses will be spared,” the insider told the publication. “Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge wedding whether they wanted to or not.”
As reported by the outlet, the source noted that they don’t have a date; still, they both know the kind of ceremony they want. “They talked about it extensively then, and nothing has really changed [since they were engaged the first time] except that they both now have to add more people to their guest list now because they did not have children then,” the source said.
The insider also said that the ceremony will “most likely be in Los Angeles” and that it most likely would be in “late summer or fall.”
“This has also been talked about and discussed the first time they were engaged, as they truly feel that there is something greater than themselves that brought them together this time, as well as the first time,” the source shared.