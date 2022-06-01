Jennifer Lopez’s latest manicure celebrates the love she has for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez always shows her fiancé Ben Affleck how much she loves him, but now she shows him by matching her engagement ring with a custom manicure.

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik shared a photo of JLo’s nails featuring a gold design with “B” for Ben and “J” for Jennifer. Bachik created the look on Lopez’s ring finger, while her middle finger featured a heart.

“If you know… then you know 🏹 Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik,” Bachik wrote alongside the photo.

Jennifer’s new nails complement her green diamond engagement ring. The jewel holds a special meaning behind it. “I always say the color green is my lucky color,” Loped wrote in her On the JLo newsletter. “Maybe you can remember a certain green dress.”

“I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green,” she continued.

©Jennifer Lopez





Last year, Lopez also honored Affleck while wearing a custom-made necklace that reads “BEN.” As reported by People, the accessory was created by Foundrae as a gift from Ben to Jen.