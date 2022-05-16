Jennifer Lopez gives a wedding sneak peek in the perfect lacy white dress for summer

Jennifer Lopez knows how great she looks in a white dress, so she’s not waiting for her wedding day to wear one.

The singer and actress was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 14 while running errands with her daughter, 14-year-old Emma Muniz. For the outing, the star wore a beautiful, lacy white midi dress, which features a deep-V neckline and cinches at the waist. The flowy, ethereal look is the perfect outfit for summer, highlighting her famous curves while still looking effortless.

To compliment the simple, chic dress, J.Lo pulled her hair back into a messy bun, wearing natural makeup to beat the summer heat. She added a pair of big aviator sunglasses and some shiny silver hoop earings, layering multiple necklaces down her chest.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer made the loudest statement with her bag, toting a large Christian Dior bag with a unique floral pattern. Her shoes were another show-stopper, wearing some super-hiigh wedges with jewels across the top.

This white ensemble from Lopez comes ahead of her wedding to Ben Affleck, to whom she got engaged last month. While the pair haven’t revealed any of their wedding plans publicly, sources have said the affair is set to be something extravagant.

“Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding and no expenses will be spared,” a source told HollywoodLife back in April. “Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge wedding whether they wanted to or not.”