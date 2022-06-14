Macaulay Culkin is often regarded as one of the most successful child actors of the 90s. While he has seemingly stepped away from acting, he started practicing his craft at the age of 4, performing in an off-Broadway play. Throughout the 1980s, he appeared on stage, on television, and in film, and in 1990 he became the lead in “Home Alone,” beating over 200 actors for the role. Culkin has had hard moments in his life, but the actor is now happily married to Brenda Song and they have a daughter named Dakota. Last year fans went wild when he walked the runway for Gucci.