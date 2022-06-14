Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Being in the entertainment industry is tough at any age, especially as a child. While some child stars are quickly forgotten, these 10 celebrities have had incredible careers. From Christian Bale, and Lindsay Lohan, to Brooke Shields, check out 10 celebrities who started their career in Hollywood as a child and are still in the limelight.
