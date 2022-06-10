Kelly Clarkson went through an undoubtedly stressful and public divorce from Brandon Blackston, and while the singer has joked about being “single forever” there is always hope that she will find the perfect person. Of course, it’s Clarkson’s decision when she wants to date again, but we teamed up again with dating and relationship expert Barbie Adler who founded North America’s leading luxury matchmaking firm Selective Search. Throughout the last 22 years, Barbie and the Selective Search matchmakers are responsible for making the introductions that have led to over 4,000 happy couples and 500 children. So it’s clear they know what they’re doing. “Divorce is never easy, and with Kelly Clarkson’s being so public, it was likely more painful than most. While her divorce was just recently finalized and the wound still may be fresh, we at Selective Search wanted to make it known that divorce doesn’t mean it’s the end of your love life,” Adler told the outlet.

“Everyone deserves love and many people who have had past relationships not work out oftentimes might believe that love just isn’t in the cards for them. This couldn’t be further from the truth. For our clients who are looking for another go at dating, we like to refer to it as ‘encore love,” You had something incredible once, and you deserve a chance to find that spark again. At Selective Search, we are experts at finding new opportunities for love, which is why we wanted to help Kelly,” she continued. Check out the selection below.