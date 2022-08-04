Selena Gomez and Hannah Montana are sharing the same house, but is Miley Cyrus making a cameo?

Selena Gomez is preparing for the premiere of the next season of her fan-favorite cooking show ‘Selena + Chef’ on August 18. And while viewers are thrilled for the release of new episodes, featuring special guests and new recipes, others noticed something different in the latest teaser for the show.

The first seasons of the HBO Max series were filmed in Selena’s home in Los Angeles, however this time things are going to be a little different. The singer and actress will be filming in the iconic Malibu home of Hannah Montana, which appears in the Disney show multiple times.

Selena Gomez filmed the new season of 'Selena + Chief' at Miley Cyrus' home in Hannah Montana! pic.twitter.com/ULstabeD5S — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) August 3, 2022

Fans have shared their nostalgia after watching Selena at Hannah’s home for many reasons. It is no secret that Miley Cyrus, who plays the beloved character, is friends with Selena, and she was even featured on three episodes of the show in 2007 as Hannah’s nemesis Mikayla Skeech.

This is not the first time fans of Hannah Montana have seen the Malibu house in other productions, as the house was previously used in HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ as the home of Reese Witherspoon’s character Madeline.

SELENA GOMEZ LIVES IN THE HANNAH MONTANA HOUSE?! pic.twitter.com/26jfNZML3i — kels (fan account) (@rarexosouvenir) August 3, 2022

Now fans are speculating that Miley might be making a special cameo in one of the upcoming episodes, with some confirmed guests already mentioned by HBO, including Adrienne Cheatham, Nick DiGiovanni, Devonn Francis, Top Chef winner Kristen Kish, Priya Krishna, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Gordon Ramsay, Rachael Ray, and Paola Velez.