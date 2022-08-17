Jennifer Lopez arrives 20 minutes late at a Broadway show with her and Ben Affleck’s kids

Jennifer Lopez made a pit stop in New York City before heading to Georgia for her three-day wedding with Ben Affleck. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took their kids to a Broadway show, catching almost everyone’s attention.

As reported by Page Six, the superstar and her tribe arrived 20 minutes late to the “Into the Woods” presentation. “The entire audience turned to watch,” a witness told the publication, adding, “Well, everyone except for Patti LuPone [seated three rows in front], who seemed militantly unimpressed by the spectacle.”

The insider said Lopez could enjoy the show, even when missing the intro. She “kept dancing in her seat — even to ballads, and applauding loudly with her hands up over her head.”

It has been a month since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas. The couple will reportedly host a big weekend celebration with all their family and celebrity friends. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” an insider told Page Six.

According to the insider, the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day will be the ceremony, and on Sunday, the newlyweds will host a barbecue and picnic.

©On the JLo





Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement in April after rekindling their romance in 2021. “It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote, referring to all the time they spent apart after breaking up in 2003.

“Stick around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” the Marry Me star said. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”