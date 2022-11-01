Surprise! Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico 2020 get married

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín got married! Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico shared the big news on social media, where they shared a video with some of the highlights of their relationship.

The video opens up with some photos and clips taken over the course of their relationship, including trips they’ve taken together, videos on the beach, pictures of their rings and a video of their marriage proposal. The video then shows the two dressed in white, celebrating their union in the steps of the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“After choosing to keep our relationship private, we open our doors to a special day. 28/10/22,” they wrote, adding emojis of a heart, a ring, and a star. Many of the women that participated with them on the beauty pageant have shared encouraging and supportive messages.

“Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union,” wrote Abena Akuaba, winner of Miss Grand International 2020.

Varela and Valentín met at the beauty pageant Miss Grand International 2020, and have remained friends after the end of the pageant. The two often share photos together, especially in recent months.

Varela represented Argentina in 2019’s Miss Universe and ended up in the top 10 positions at the Miss Grand International 2020. She’s been a model for various campaigns and has also worked on different initiatives that battle gender violence. Valentín also made it to the top 10 at the Miss Grand International 2020. She works with multiple modeling agencies, including once located in Miami.