Halloween is near and makeup empire M.A.C. has partnered up with Disney to create yet another epic cosmetic capsule. The beauty brand recently unveiled exactly how to recreate Maleficent's iconic makeup look from the 2014 motion picture and the upcoming sequel starring Angelina Jolie.

“Maleficent is one of the most legendary Disney villains of all time. People love that she’s really just a good girl gone bad—ferocious yet refined,” said Regan Rabanal, M.A.C ’s senior manager of makeup artistry in a statement. To bring this collaboration to life, the brand looked back at the key MAC products that were used on set of the live-action remake. These mystical-approved items will have you asking, "Mirror, mirror mirror mirror on the wall who's the fairest of them all?" Keep scrolling to find out which beauty buys you’ll need to recreate this Maleficent's look once the full collection drops on October 1st.