5 products to remove stubborn Dia de Muertos and Halloween makeup and restore your skin

The heavy-duty cosmetics that we usually use to transform ourselves during Halloween and Día de Muertos are highly pigmented and offer full coverage — which is perfect for extreme performance — however, they clog our pores. If we don’t remove it altogether, we can develop acne breakouts. Regular makeup and costume makeup are formulated differently, and neither your regular face wipes, cleansing gel, foam, bar, or cream were created to precisely remove face paint, glitters, and glue.
Luckily, you can fight back and win the battle against stubborn makeup and dull skin. Find below five products that will make it easier to remove all the residue off your face and restore your skin.
Garnier SkinActive All-in-1 Brightening Micellar Cleansing Water with Vitamin-C
The All-New Brightening Micellar Cleansing Water with Vitamin-C uses Micellar technology to cleanse and remove makeup while brightening dull skin effectively. Like a magnet, micelles capture and lift away dirt and oil, making it perfect for stubborn Halloween makeup removal. Formulated with Vitamin-C, the Brightening Micellar Cleansing Water brightens as it cleans for glowing, radiant skin.
Suitable for sensitive skin, the allergy and dermatologist tested formula is for all skin types, even sensitive. The recipe is not tested on animals, free of parabens, mineral oils, dyes, phthalates, and animal-derived ingredients, and is created in 100% renewable electricity facilities.
Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask
This was the first product in Sand & Sky’s A-Beauty portfolio, and you best believe that immediately it became a best-seller and caused a social frenzy. The face mask accumulated a waitlist of 20,000+ people. The Insta-famous Pink Clay Mask contains in its formula a not so secret ingredient – Australian Pink Clay, which draws out toxins like a magnet, refines pores and deeply cleanses the skin.
It purifies and tightens pores, clearing congestion and battling breakouts. It is cruelty-free and contains zero nasties. The product is also packed with another local Aussie ingredient, Kakadu Plum, known for being the world’s richest source of Vitamin C (recorded concentrations of 2300–3150 mg/100 g wet weight). The fruit helps to break down pesky pigmentation and brightens the skin.
After being sold out for months and accumulating a 5-figure waitlist, the beloved Super Bounce Mask is back in stock. Sand & Sky sells one mask every 10 seconds. But why is it so popular? Well! This glow-getter quenches thirsty skin deep down with antioxidants, Vitamin C, and Hyaluronic Acid for an intense moisture boost and a megawatt glow.
It’s infused with antioxidant-rich Emu Apple and Australian Glow Berries to brighten and protect skin from dullness and pollution and formulated with a unique 5-layer complex of Hyaluronic Acid for deeply hydrated skin. Ultra-nourishing Jojoba Oil seals in that softness for long-lasting results.
FACE HALO X
This product is the ULTIMATE stubborn makeup prep and removal! Face Halo is non-toxic and reusable, replaces up to 500 single-use makeup wipes with no need to rub or scrub, making it the gentle and easy way to remove makeup!
Face Halo X is the perfect cross between a Q-tip, touch up tool, and precision makeup remover. The pad allows you to fix your makeup mistakes with expert precision, sharpen your look and gently remove makeup from delicate areas. Each Face Halo X comfortably sits on the fingers in a new and compact shape, giving you total control as you touch up or remove your makeup.
Face Halo Body
Face Halo Body exfoliates and polishes skin for a smoother, more radiant, and flawless all-over complexion. The dual-sided mitt features a wet/dry exfoliator to smooth and remove, while the HaloTech polisher reaches deep into pores to cleanse and revitalize.
Face Halo BODY is the perfect prep. The product makes light work of removing heavier makeup and masks, using fabulous HaloTech fibers with water only.