Spook-takular Halloween-themed makeup you might want to add to your collection

Spooky season is finally here, and makeup artists, makeup lovers, and Halloween collectors and fanatics are rejoicing. 2020 has undoubtedly been a frightening year but with the magic of October arrived to help us disconnect and safely enjoy the holiday.

One of the most memorable things about this time of the year, besides candy, is the Halloween-themed makeup collections brands launch. From complete makeup bundles to lipsticks, find below five brands you might want to add to your collection.

ColourPop Hocus Pocus Collection

Born, raised, and made with love in California since 2014, ColourPop has been able to fill with joy makeup enthusiasts, every single launch. Their wallet-friendly and bunny approved collections are super creamy and pigmented, just like their recently launched Hocus Pocus-themed makeup collection. The new additions celebrate the 1993 fantasy-comedy film of the same name and can be purchased in a bundle or separate. The packaging features illustrations inspired by Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, the iconic characters.

ColourPop formulated the “Gather Round Sisters” Palette with the pigment obsessed in mind. Those looking for the perfect Halloween look finisher would be able to choose among the three falsies faux fashes named “Boss Witch,” “Flirty Witch,” and “Clever Witch.“ The brand is also launching two Glitterally Obsessed colors with an unreal sparkle, three Art Liners: “Sistas!” “Trick or Treat,” “Black Flame Candle,” and three Lux Lipstick/Lip Liner Duos: “Sarah,” “Winnie,” and “Mary.”

Storybook Cosmetics Wizardry And Witchcraft Palette

Storybook Cosmetics is a one-of-a-kind brand that gets its inspiration from fantasy stories and pop culture. The indie company presents makeup brushes in the shape of wizard wands and eye-shadow palettes that look like books — genius! If you want a bruja makeup, then the Wizardry and Witchcraft Eyeshadow Palette is for you.

The product features a custom hardcover vintage-style storybook with gold foil details and a full-sized mirror. The eye-shadows also have the most iconic names, from Broomstick, Salem, to Cauldron; makeup enthusiasts would definitely love to add this palette to their makeup shelf.

KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick Witches

If you are looking for a pitch-black long-wear, high-pigment liquid lipstick with a smooth, matte finish, and lasts all day, you might want to try “Witches” from KVD Beauty.

This free of parabens lipstick is vegan, cruelty-free, and created with a creamy formula that glides over your lips like a gloss and sets to a comfortable matte finish. To avoid dry lips, the company packed the product with natural moisturizers, including vitamin E and sunflower seed wax.

Lunatick Cosmetics Vampira Palette

LunatiCK Cosmetic Labs was established in 2012 and since then has been specializing in vegan, talc-free, cruelty-free cosmetics with a stylized packaging.

The brand’s Vampira Palette comes in a coffin-shaped package and includes five haunting and high pigmented eyeshadows.

wet n wild Beauty Fantasy Makers

If you prefer non-spooky fantasy makeup, wet n wild Beauty got you covered! The Los Angeles based, cruelty-free, and super affordable beauty brand just relaunched the Fantasy Makers collection.

Ideal for last-minute Halloween looks, fans would be able to find dazzling face gems, body stencils, paint pot, and glitter palettes.